Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) COO Sells 14,881 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 587,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

