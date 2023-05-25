Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CFO Sells 47,810 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MannKind Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 3,601,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,704. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MannKind by 786.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,817,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MannKind by 106.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 1,475,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

