Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $100,180.50 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MGM opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 620,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 261,634 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 229,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.