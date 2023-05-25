Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 752,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after buying an additional 152,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.