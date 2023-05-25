Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Sells 12,715 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $20,089.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,204 shares in the company, valued at $469,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 353,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,495. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Honest by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Honest by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

