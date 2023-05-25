Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Insperity has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Insperity by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 158.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Insperity by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Insperity by 113.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

