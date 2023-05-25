Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $609,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 8,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

