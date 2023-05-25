Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,151,602. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.