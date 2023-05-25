Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 35,142,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,019,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.