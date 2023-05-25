Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Raises Dividend to GBX 52.20 Per Share

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.65) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,346.50 ($16.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.16, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 937 ($11.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,638.50 ($20.38).

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,391 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($103,805.97). Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital upgraded Intermediate Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

