Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 11,614,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,061,613. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

