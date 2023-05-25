Intrust Bank NA Has $1.22 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 679,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,517. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

