Intrust Bank NA Has $768,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.14. 370,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

