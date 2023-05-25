Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $735.56. 79,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,643. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $787.92 and a 200 day moving average of $758.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

