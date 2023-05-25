Intrust Bank NA Purchases 276 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,738. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.35. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

