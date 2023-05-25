Intrust Bank NA Purchases 690 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $87.37. 102,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

