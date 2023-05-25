Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,995 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 384,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,482. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

