Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 89,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

