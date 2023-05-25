Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.62 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q4 guidance to $1.43-1.48 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $418.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.08. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.