Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $300.53. 213,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,857. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

