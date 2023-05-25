Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Decreased by Tlwm

Tlwm decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 755,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,366 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 67,095 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSCQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 216,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,555. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

