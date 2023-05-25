Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

