Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSJS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
