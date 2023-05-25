Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.39 and last traded at $83.42. Approximately 25,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 107,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.34.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $926.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

