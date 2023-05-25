Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 78.3% in May

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 790,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VCV remained flat at $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 195,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

