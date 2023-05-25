Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $78.50. 7,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,468,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,353,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.