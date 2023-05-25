Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $78.50. 7,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
