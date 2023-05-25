Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.45 and last traded at $160.07. 17,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.76.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

