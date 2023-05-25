Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.45 and last traded at $160.07. 17,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.99.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.76.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
