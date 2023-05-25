Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.11. 42,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 81,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,156,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.