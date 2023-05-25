Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.11. 42,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 81,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
