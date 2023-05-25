Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Down 2.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.83. Approximately 7,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
