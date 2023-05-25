Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $654,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PBUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

