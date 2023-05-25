Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.06. 33,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 55,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $175.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
