Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.06. 33,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 55,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $175.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

