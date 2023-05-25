Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $97.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

