Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.08 and last traded at $130.67. Approximately 2,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $315.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

