Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (CASH, CIO, COLL, DISH, GMBXF, HA, LPG, MBLY, NMM, NPI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 24th:
Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.
Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Raymond James started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.
