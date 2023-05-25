Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (CASH, CIO, COLL, DISH, GMBXF, HA, LPG, MBLY, NMM, NPI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 24th:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

