Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (CASH, CIO, COLL, DISH, GMBXF, HA, LPG, MBLY, NMM, NPI)

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 24th:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.