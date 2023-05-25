Investors Purchase High Volume of Splunk Call Options (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 14,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 9,023 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Stock Up 4.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

SPLK traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,590. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.