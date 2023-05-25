iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Trading Down 0.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $55.11. 3,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.75% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.