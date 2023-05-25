Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,965 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.40. 788,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,291. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $216.40 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.17. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

