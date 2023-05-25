Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,340 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

