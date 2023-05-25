Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,554 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.88. The company had a trading volume of 595,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.12. The firm has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

