Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,758 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 0.9% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,978. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

