Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $600,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.08. 227,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.