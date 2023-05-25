Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,753. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

