Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,057 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.38. 527,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

