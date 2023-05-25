Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes $331,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IQLT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 513,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

