iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

