iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.53 and last traded at $100.53. 18,308,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,401,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
