iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.53 and last traded at $100.53. 18,308,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,401,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

