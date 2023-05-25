iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.27. 1,382,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

