iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.91. Approximately 1,318,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,875,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
