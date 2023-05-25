iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.83 and last traded at $131.11. Approximately 1,330,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,530,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

