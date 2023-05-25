iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 818.1% in May

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, an increase of 818.1% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 117,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,306. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

