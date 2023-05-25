iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PAX Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.88. 1,827,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

